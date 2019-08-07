First Nations leaders mourn death of former chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation

Chief Simon Fobister, of the Grassy Narrows First Nation, is pictured outside a Government Office after a meeting in Toronto on Wednesday November 29, 2017. First Nations leaders are mourning the death of a former Ontario chief. Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald says the Chief of Ontario are extending their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Grassy Narrows chief Simon Fobister. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young