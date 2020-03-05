Military needs to be 30 per cent women for real change: vice-admiral

The Canadian Armed Forces' top human-resources officer says the military needs women to represent 30 per cent of service members in order to affect real culture change. Vice-Admiral Haydn Edmundson, shown in this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, made the comment during a panel discussion Thursday in which he acknowledged the Armed Forces faces a steep challenge meetings it target of having women represent 25 per cent of military personnel by 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang