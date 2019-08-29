OTTAWA - A survey probing how people use facts to form beliefs suggests that even when given accurate information, many people still get the facts wrong.
The Digital Democracy Project told poll participants that Canada is not on track to meet its climate-change commitments, which is true.
But even when armed with that fact, barely half of those surveyed then correctly answered a question on the subject.
Researchers say the results show it is possible for journalists and politicians to correct the record, but not easy.
The project, led by the Public Policy Forum and the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill University, is exploring how people's ideas are shaped by the information they consume and in turn how that might shape their vote this fall.
The survey on climate change was the second round of the study and used an online panel to quiz 1,554 people between Aug. 17 and 23.
