MONTREAL - Provincial police say the teenage driver of a vehicle that crashed south of Montreal on Wednesday, sending all five of the car's occupants to hospital, has died.
Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says the 16-year-old boy had his learner's permit and was required under law to be accompanied by at least one person holding a valid driver's licence.
Bilodeau says none of the other four occupants — two boys and two girls aged between 16 and 17 — had their full driver's licence.
She says the other four teenagers did not suffer life-threatening injuries after the car swerved off the road last Wednesday and landed in a ditch in the town of St-Alexandre, Que.
The four passengers were transported to the Montreal Children's Hospital following the crash.
A spokesperson for the hospital said Friday those four teens remain in the facility's care.
This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Dec. 20, 2019.
