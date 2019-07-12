Top brass shuffled again as army commander becomes military's second-in-command

Canadian Army Lt.-Gen. Jean-Marc Lanthier, left, addresses Ukrainian soldiers as Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, right, stands by during military drills in base Honcharivske, Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The military's top ranks are being shuffled again following the surprise resignation this week of the military's second-in-command. Defence officials say Lanthier is being tapped to be the new vice-chief of defence staff, the fifth officer to serve in that position since 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Efrem Lukatsky