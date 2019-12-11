HALDIMAND COUNTY, Ont. - Provincial police say a man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on a highway in southern Ontario.
The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the 35-year-old man was walking on a rural highway in Haldimand County.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old man, remained at the scene and attempted to save the other man's life.
The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they closed down Highway 6 in the area for about eight hours while examining the scene.
They say their investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.
