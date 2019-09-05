Many chinook, sockeye salmon now passing Fraser River slide on their own: DFO

A salmon is placed in a vessel to be lifted by a helicopter and transported up the Fraser River past a massive rock slide near Big Bar, west of Clinton, B.C., on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Helicopter airlifts of migrating salmon have been temporarily halted at a rock slide in British Columbia's Fraser River because officials say large numbers of fish are now getting past the obstruction on their own. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck