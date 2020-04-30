'What do we do with the kids?' Experts say child care needed in reopening plans

Hairstylist Kelly Knowles poses with her son Hndrxx Hamilton at her home in Regina on Wed Apr. 29, 2020. Kelly Knowles has many questions about returning to work, including where her son would go. The Regina hairstylist contacted his daycare after the Saskatchewan government announced last week that some businesses such as salons, shut down because of COVID-19, could reopen in mid-May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell