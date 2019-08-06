In the news today, August 6

Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney speaks to media during the Western Premiers' conference in Edmonton on June 27, 2019. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is taking aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of this fall's federal election. Kenney, a former federal Conservative cabinet minister, took to Twitter over the weekend to say the people of his province have been "rightfully frustrated" by an "unfair deal" they are getting in the federation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson