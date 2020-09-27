OPP respond to 'car takeover' after modified cars descend on Wasaga Beach

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. Provincial police remain on the scene today in an Ontario town where hundreds of modified cars descended this weekend for stunt driving, racing and other alleged dangerous driving behaviours. OPP Sgt. Jason Folz says the "car takeover" in Wasaga Beach, Ont. began Friday and continued early Sunday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette