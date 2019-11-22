OSHAWA, Ont. - Police east of Toronto are investigating an alleged hit and run that left a cyclist dead.
Durham regional police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. in Oshawa, Ont.
Investigators believe the victim is a woman in her 30s.
They say many vehicles simply drove around the victim until one driver finally stopped and called police.
Police say they don't yet have a suspect description.
They're appealing for witnesses to contact police with information.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2019.
