Sentencing hearing for woman convicted in death of Edmonton toddler

Tasha Mack is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. A woman who was convicted in the death of a toddler found outside an Edmonton church is back in court today for a sentencing hearing. Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack was convicted of manslaughter last November. She and the child's father, Joey Crier, were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*