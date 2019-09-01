HAMILTON - Provincial police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he and his two young children were pulled from their vehicle by a family member after it flipped over into a pond south of Hamilton.
OPP say witnesses reported seeing a car drive off a roadway and flip onto its roof Saturday evening in Haldimand, Ont.
Police say a family member driving behind the vehicle pulled over and managed to rescue a five-year-old girl and an eight-year-boy, along with their father.
The father was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police say the two kids were not injured.
Police didn't immediately release the cause of the collision.
