Indigenous historian suggests name change for coast guard vessel Cornwallis

Liberal MP Bernadette Jordan arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The coast guard is announcing it will spend $12.1 million refurbishing a light icebreaker at an Irving-owned shipyard on Nova Scotia's south shore.Jordan was in Shelburne today to say it will be providing the funding for the work at Shelburne Ship Repair, supporting 55 jobs at the yard to repair the Canadian Coast Guard ship Edward Cornwallis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld