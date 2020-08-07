Canadian man who was set to be deported from U.S. gets COVID in custody, dies

James Hill is seen in this undated handout photo. A Canadian man who contracted COVID-19 while in the custody of U.S. immigration authorities has died, leaving his family shaken and looking for answers from governments on both sides of the border. James Hill, 72, died at a Virginia hospital on Wednesday, four weeks after being transferred there from a nearby detention facility run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Verity Hill *MANDATORY CREDIT*