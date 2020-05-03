Chiefs concerned about mental health impacts of COVID-19 in their First Nations

Chief Ron Mitsuing of the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation poses for a photo at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. A few months before the novel coronavirus arrived in Canada, the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation at Loon Lake, Sask. was already raising the alarm over suicides in the community, about 360 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor