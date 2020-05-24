Federal parties set to resume battle over future of Parliament during COVID-19

A House of Commons clerk prepares for the COVID-19 committee to meet in the House of Commons Chamber Wednesday April 29, 2020 in Ottawa. Intense behind-the-scenes negotiations are to continue today among federal political parties over how Parliament should function as the COVID-19 crisis drags on. The House of Commons, which has been largely adjourned since mid-March, is to resume normal operations on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld