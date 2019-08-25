Quebec designer and partner say they were victims of homophobic attack

Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert is seen in an undated photo provided August 25, 2019. Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert says he and his partner were allegedly assaulted outside a Quebec bar by three men who directed homophobic insults at them. Lynch-Boisvert, a well-known fashion designer, said he suffered facial fractures as a result of the attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert *MANDATORY CREDIT*

 TB

MONTREAL - A Quebec fashion designer and his partner say they were victims of a homophobic attack after they were allegedly beaten outside a bar in the province's Charlevoix region.

Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert says he and Alex James Taboureau were leaving a bar in La Malbaie late Friday night when a man began directing homophobic insults their way.

He said they tried to leave but were confronted and later pursued by the man, who allegedly headbutted Lynch-Boisvert in the face while two of his friends attacked his partner.

Quebec provincial police confirm they responded to a call in La Malbaie Friday night and have opened an investigation into the incident.

Lynch-Boisvert says his injuries include three facial fractures, while Taboureau is recovering from bruising and a minor concussion.

Numerous politicians including Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante have taken to social media to denounce the alleged attack.

