RCMP declines firm's offer of free, state-of-art sonar to find N.S. boat, fishermen

A man looks out onto the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. in an area where empty life rafts from a scallop fishing vessel where reported on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A Canadian firm says the RCMP are declining the free use of its state-of-the-art sonar to search for a fishing boat that sank off Nova Scotia last month, with six crew lost. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan