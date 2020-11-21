The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario has set a new single-day high for new COVID-19 cases in the province.
The latest figures show 1,588 new cases of the virus over the past 24 hours, along with 21 new deaths.
Today's numbers come a week after the previous one-day record of 1,581 cases set last Saturday.
Soaring case numbers prompted Premier Doug Ford to move the hot spots of Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region into the lockdown phase of the province's COVID-19 management strategy effective Monday.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2020.