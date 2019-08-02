Evacuation of Alberta hamlet after train derailment, possible chemical exposure

A train derailment is shown near the hamlet of Irvine, Alberta on Friday Aug. 2, 2019. Residents near a community in southeastern Alberta are being told to evacuate the area as a precaution following a train derailment. The Alberta government issued the emergency alert for people living within 6.5 kilometres of the hamlet of Irvine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Trehia Steveson *MANDATORY CREDIT*