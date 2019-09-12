TORONTO - A Toronto man is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his former partner with a machete.
Police say they were called to an east-end street on Wednesday about a man striking a woman.
The victim, 27-year-old Tharshika Jeganathan, died at the scene.
A suspect turned himself in about 45 minutes after officers were first called.
Police have said the victim and accused had been in a relationship.
Thirty-seven-year-old Sasikaran Thanapalasingam is charged.
