Bus driver with one eye wins discrimination case; judge nixes licence rule

Liliana Di Cienzo is seen in a bus in the Oakville Transit garage in Oakville, Ont., in a Dec. 4, 2013 handout photo. The photo was taken after Di Cienzo lost her right eye to cancer and, as a result, her driver's licence. A city bus driver whose licence was revoked after she lost her eye to cancer has won her battle to have the relevant provincial regulations declared unconstitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liliana Di Cienzo - HO *MANDATORY CREDIT*