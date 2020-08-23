Canadian intelligence assessments of Saddam's Iraq got it right, new paper says

Prime Minister Jean Chretien receives a standing ovation from his caucus after announcing Canada will not participate in a war on Iraq that does not have the support of the UN Security Council, during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 17, 2003. A new research paper says Canadian intelligence assessments on Iraq were generally accurate in the run-up to the U.S.-led invasion of 2003 -- unlike reports produced in Washington and London that were used to justify war.Almost nothing has been said outside government circles about Canadian judgments that Saddam Hussein had no active weapons of mass destruction program, the paper says -- partly to avoid embarrassing American and British counterparts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tom Hanson