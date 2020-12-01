Nunavut COVID-19 lockdown lifts today, Arviat still under restrictions

Downtown Iqaluit, Nunavut, is shown after 2 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Nunavut's two-week lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to end today as the territory continues to see a drop in new cases. Dr. Michael Patterson, chief public health officer, said earlier this week that schools, businesses and workplaces could reopen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter