Diplomat says documents too sensitive to give to Meng's legal team

A security guard looks on as Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to go to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The federal government is trying to block Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's access to some documents in her extradition case, arguing in court documents that disclosing sensitive information would harm national security. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward