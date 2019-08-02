Scientist says tropical fish documented by divers signals warming Atlantic waters

A Spotfin Butterfly fish taken off Paddy’s Head, in St. Margaret’s Bay, N.S. is pictured in this undated handout photo provided August 2, 2019. These are sub tropical and tropical fish being photographed by amateur divers off Nova Scotia. Marine biologists say their presence is anecdotal evidence of waters warming off the province’s coasts due to climate change. While photographers say they enjoy seeing the fish, they also note it's believed most die when temperatures drop in he late fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lloyd Bond *MANDATORY CREDIT*