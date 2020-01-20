Police west of Toronto say a man wanted in the killing of his ex-wife has been found dead.
Peel Regional Police issued a warrant for 36-year-old Rakeshbhai Patel last week on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Heeral Patel.
The 28-year-old woman's body was found in a green space in Brampton, Ont., last Monday and her death was deemed a homicide.
Police say Rakeshbhai Patel was found dead in Toronto last Friday.
They say there is no criminal investigation into his death.
