KINGSTON, Ont. - Prosecutors have dropped one of the charges against a youth accused in a terrorism investigation in Kingston, Ont.
His lawyer, Simon Borys, says the charge of uttering threats was withdrawn in a court hearing on Wednesday.
The teen was charged in January with terror and bomb-related offences.
He was charged in March with further bomb-related offences as well as the now-withdrawn threats offence.
Police charged him about month after that with mischief and breach of bail.
Borys said they hope to proceed with a preliminary inquiry on the terrorism charges early next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.