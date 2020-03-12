Territories prepare for coronavirus with limited health facilities

The Nuvanut Legislature is seen in Iqaluit, Nunavut on April 25, 2015. Arctic governments are bracing for the potential impact of the novel coronavirus in far-flung, isolated communites. No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories or Yukon. But officials in the Northwest Territories acknowledge the territory's public health infrastructure is limited. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson