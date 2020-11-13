B.C. court dismisses hospice society's appeal in medically-assisted dying dispute

A lawyer wears a face mask and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 while waiting to enter B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The B.C. Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal from a hospice society in Delta, B.C. over a dispute regarding membership and support for medically-assisted dying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck