Rome-based UN food agency grapples with Italian coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme David Beasley on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday December 11, 2018. These days, no roads lead to Rome for David Beasley. The executive director of the United Nations World Food Program made that abundantly clear on trip to Ottawa this week, where he was trying to raise money, testify before Parliament, cut the ribbon on a new branch office, and generally thank Canadians for helping his agency feed the tens of millions of starving people in countries afflicted by war and natural disaster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld