Hamilton police say they're investigating the city's sixth homicide of the year after a shooting that left one man dead.
They say the man was found with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight on Sunday evening.
The man has been identified as 31-year-old Suleiman Husaini of Toronto.
Police say they're seeking two suspects who were seen fleeing the area in a sedan, but no further details were immediately available.
They're appealing to witnesses to come forward with any information.
