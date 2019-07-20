NORTH STORMONT, Ont. - Provincial police say a woman is dead after a crash just south of Ottawa early Saturday.
OPP say they were called to the crash in North Stormont, Ont., around 4:30 a.m.
They say investigators determined that an eastbound vehicle left the road and rolled over into a ditch, and an adult female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The adult male driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
