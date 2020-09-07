'It is urgent:' Commissioner calls for Indigenous bodies to oversee police

Commissioner Michele Audette listens as Bernie Williams testifies at the final day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, in Richmond, B.C., on April 8, 2018. Aboriginal civilian groups that would oversee police actions are long past due in Canada, says a commissioner who served on the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Michele Audette says it's been obvious for decades that the way police are held accountable is failing Indigenous people and other communities of colour. "It is urgent, very urgent, that we have a civilian body," Audette said in an interview with The Canadian Press from Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck