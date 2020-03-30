B.C. court considers ways to deliver Meng decision in socially distant manner

Meng Wanzhou chief financial officer of Huawei leaves her home to go to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on January 23, 2020. The B.C. Supreme Court is considering creative ways to deliver a decision in an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as a global pandemic restricts travel and gatherings.A court transcript shows Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes convened a meeting Monday between Crown prosecutors, defence lawyers, Meng and her interpreter via teleconference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward