TORONTO - One person has died and two others are hurt after a shooting in Toronto's east end on Saturday night.
Police say a male victim who was shot in the head died at the scene of the shooting.
A second male victim was shot in the chest and was taken to hospital.
Investigators say a female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was being treated at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.