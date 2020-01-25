TORONTO - One person has died and two others are hurt after a shooting in Toronto's east end on Saturday night.

Police say a male victim who was shot in the head died at the scene of the shooting.

A second male victim was shot in the chest and was taken to hospital.

Investigators say a female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was being treated at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.