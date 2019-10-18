Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting in the city's north end.
Police say they received calls at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday from people reporting hearing multiple gunshots.
They say the incident took place in a residential area on Don Mills Road near Steeles Avenue East.
Police say the victim was a man believed to be in his 30s.
They say the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and was later pronounced dead.
No information on suspects has been released, but police say there may have been multiple shooters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.