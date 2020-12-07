Psychiatrist set for seventh day of testimony in Toronto's van attack trial

Police are seen near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on April 23, 2018. A psychiatrist retained by the defence is set to testify for the seventh straight day at the trial for the man who killed 10 people on a Toronto sidewalk with a rental van. Dr. Alexander Westphal is nearing completion of his testimony in the trial of Alek Minassian, who has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim