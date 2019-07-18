Migration begins: blame toadlets if ground seems to move in Whistler, B.C.

Western toads are seen near Whistler B.C. in this undated handout photo. An annual migration involving tens of thousands of creatures is underway in Whistler, B.C., but observers could miss it if they don't look down. The migration involves up to 40,000 tiny Western "toadlets" as they climb out of Whistler's Lost Lake where they hatched as tadpoles earlier this year and move into the surrounding forest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Resort Municipality of Whistler *MANDATORY CREDIT*