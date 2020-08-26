'I thought I did something wrong:' Video shows Mountie entering home with axe

A Royal Mounted Police Officer punches a window during a wellness check in Stanley Mission, Sask., in this recent screengrab taken from video. The RCMP in Saskatchewan is reviewing an incident where an officer is captured on video yelling, swearing and forcefully banging on the window of a home to check on a man who had self-harmed. Jonas Hardlotte lives in Stanley Mission, located about 450 kilometres north of Saskatoon, and recently posted the one-minute video to Facebook. The 33-year-old Cree man says he was experiencing depression and speaking to his mother-in-law who called the local clinic to check on him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Jonas Hardlotte