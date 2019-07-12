Military looks to guard satellites from 'natural and artificial threats'

This image from video released by the U.S. Air Force shows the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Canada's Radarsat Constellation Mission (RCM) from Space Launch Complex-4 in Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The federal government is looking to protect satellites from natural and artificial threats, according to a new tender issued Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Airman 1st Class Daniel Myles/30th Space Wing Public Affairs/U.S. Air Force via AP