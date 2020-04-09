Virtual choir brings N.L. students together in song, with cameo from Trudeau

A "virtual choir," shown in a screengrab from video, has brought students across Newfoundland and Labrador, along with professional musicians and politicians, together in song during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District shared the video on social media and YouTube on Thursday, featuring videos from more than 350 students, teachers and staff singing "O Canada." THE CANADIAN PRSS/HO-Devin Sooley MANDATORY CREDIT