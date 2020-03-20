TORONTO - The union representing Ontario's correctional workers says an employee at a Toronto jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says a male worker at the Toronto South Detention Centre is being treated in hospital for the virus.

The union's president, Warren (Smokey) Thomas, says the employee returned from a trip to Europe before public health officials recommended two weeks of self-isolation after travel.

Thomas says the employee went back to work but voluntarily went into self-isolation when the public health guidelines changed.

He says three other staff members who came in contact with the employee were sent home to self-isolate.

This is the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus involving an Ontario jail.

