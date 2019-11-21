Pentagon's top watchdog paints gloomy picture of fight against ISIL

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, after an operation by the U.S. military which targeted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of the Islamic State group. A new report to the U.S. Congress by the Pentagon's top watchdog is painting a gloomy picture about the five-year-old fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. `Among the findings by the U.S. Defense Department's Office of the Inspector General was that there has been little progress over the past nine months in weaning Iraqi security forces off their heavy reliance on foreign assistance in fighting ISIL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ghaith Alsayed