CHATHAM, Ont. - Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged hit-and-run in Chatham, Ont.
Chatham-Kent Police say the incident happened at about 4 a.m. on Saturday.
They allege the driver knew the pedestrian who was struck.
Police say there's evidence suggesting the crash was intentional.
Police say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in Windsor, Ont., where he is in serious condition.
They say he is expected to survive.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.
