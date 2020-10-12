The new COVID-19 support programs and murder hornets: In The News for Oct. 13

In this photo provided by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, A live Asian giant hornet with a tracking device affixed to it sits on an apple in a tree where it was placed, near Blaine, Wash., in an Oct. 7, 2020, handout photo. Washington state officials say they were again unsuccessful at live-tracking an Asian giant hornet while trying to find and destroy a nest of the so-called murder hornets. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Washington State Department of Agriculture, Karla Salp, *MANDATORY CREDIT*