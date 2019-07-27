MONTREAL - A man and woman were badly injured after a car accident about an hour east of Montreal in Monteregie early this morning.
Provincial police say the driver lost control of the vehicle on a curve, rolling the car on an exit ramp along Route 137 North in Sainte-Cecile-de-Milton.
The Surete du Quebec says the two occupants, in their 20s, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say an investigation is underway and that alcohol and speeding may have been a factor in the incident.
