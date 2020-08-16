Five B.C. First Nations say salmon decision shows systemic racism at DFO

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. Five Western British Columbia First Nations are challenging a federal decision on salmon fishing in their territories this year, and they are accusing federal fisheries officials of systemic racism in the way they have been treated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward