Psychologist to continue testimony at Toronto's van attack trial

A van with a damaged front-end is shown on a sidewalk after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians in Toronto on April 23, 2018. A psychologist retained by the prosecution is set to continue testifying in Toronto's van attack trial. Dr. Percy Wright has said Alek Minassian had anger issues and knew right from wrong. Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder. The defence argues the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn